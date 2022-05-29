Holyoke family fun day filled with basketball and water safety awareness

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A basketball kick-off water safety and family fun day event was held in Holyoke Saturday. The Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department both hosted the event.

To kick off the city’s summer basketball league they organized basketball games for Holyoke youth in the third through eighth grades.

In addition to the basketball games, they had a cookout and outdoor activities. Along with several service providers passing out information to families including water safety information to get ready for the summer months.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.