Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags New England opens for Memorial Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Six Flags New England is commemorating active and retired military this Memorial Day weekend. The amusement park also opened its Hurricane Harbor Water Park for the 2022 season on Saturday.

Six Flags kicked off its opening day military ceremony for active and retired military who received free ice cream and got to go on Superman The Ride.

“We’re going to hit some of the rides,” said Air Force member Adam Cassineau. “We’re going to have some ice cream. We’re going to enjoy the day. Hopefully, it doesn’t rain on us.”

The Medic Now Foundation, which assists service members with out-of-pocket healthcare costs, was also in attendance. Six Flags donated $1,000 to the organization, which founder and President Michael Duggan said will help two to three veterans.

“If they want to use it at their doctor’s office for a co-pay, if they want to use it for prescription drugs, vision, or dental, it’s totally up to them,” Duggan told him.

Kids also got to visit the park this weekend, eager to ride all the rides.

“I’m going on the Thunderbolt and I’m super excited to go on the Thunderbolt for my 100th time because I’ve been on it a lot of times, but in a year, I haven’t been on it,” said Matthew Griggs.

Despite the weather forecast, one family came to Hurricane Harbor to get their first splash for the first time.

“We as a family have never been to Six Flags before, so we decided it was time to get out and experience Six Flags,” Kim Weyl told us.

At the park on Saturday morning, the lines were short. According to communications manager Jennifer McGrath, when the forecast shows rain, that is the best time to come to the park.

“I totally tell folks if there is going to be rain in the forecast, don’t worry, because you’re already in the water park getting wet,” she said.

And now, this family is hooked.

“We’ve already been on two rides, and there were no lines and everyone has been so friendly, and we got season passes this year, so we’ll be back,” Laura Quayle said.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.