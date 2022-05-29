Numerous police departments respond to crash turned pursuit Saturday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Northampton Police, long with numerous other agencies, responded to a request for assistance from Hadley Police - for a multi-car crash on Route 9.

According to Northampton Police, a suspect vehicle was being pursued on several charges by Holyoke Police. The car was being pursued allegedly struck a car in Northampton and continued to flee into Hadley.

A 34-year-old male suspect was arrested after fleeing the crash scene on foot and was taken into custody, according to Northampton Police. Two people were transported to area hospitals with suspected minor injuries.

