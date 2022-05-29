Thunderbirds fans gather at MGM Springfield to watch victory over Checkers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Thunderbirds were victorious Saturday night in game three of the Atlantic Division Finals against the Charlotte Checkers. The team continued to see support from the Springfield community as they came together inside and outside of MGM Springfield to watch the showdown.

The Thunderbirds may have been playing in Charlotte, but the local support from fans new and old was felt from the 413 and beyond. Western Mass News talked to fans who braved the elements to support their team.

A sea of blue, white and red could be seen all around MGM Springfield Saturday evening as fans gathered both inside and outside at the plaza of MGM Springfield to watch the Thunderbirds take flight.

“Gotta wear the team logos when you’re out at the games and stuff that’s part of the whole sport support our team in Springfield,” said Thunderbirds fan Chris Levertue.

Fans were geared up with umbrellas and lawn chairs to stay dry and have fun. They told Western Mass News that they didn’t let the rain stop them from enjoying the game.

“Cause they’re our team there are the home team for Springfield they’re awesome I’ve been watching them all season they were playing awesome hockey this year it’s a joy to watch them play,” Levertue explained.

As for the fans that wanted to stay indoors, the game was also playing inside at TAP Sports Bar and Costa.

Western Mass News caught up with Chris Smigel, the executive director of hospitality for MGM Springfield. He told us it means a lot to the proud Thunderbirds partner to bring the community together.

“We knew regardless of the weather we wanted to find a way to get everybody together and be able to watch the thunderbirds hopefully clinch the series and going to the store in the playoffs,” Smigel explained.

All the fans were there with the same goal: to see their hometown team, take home a victory.

“It’s the first time since 2014 that they’ve been in the playoffs I went back then when they made it to the playoffs and this year you know you gotta come out and support...I’m hoping they win and they move onto the eastern conference finals and we take of business there too,” Thunderbirds fan Adam Alicea said.

The Thunderbirds were victorious tonight taking down the Checkers by a final score of 5-1.

The Thunderbirds’ magical postseason now continues as they head to the Eastern Conference Finals to take on Laval Rocket.

