Advertisement

Wilbraham and Monson Academy holds senior graduation ceremony

Wilbraham and Monson Academy holds senior graduation ceremony
By Raegan Loughrey, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Wilbraham & Monson Academy held their senior graduation ceremony Saturday.

The commencement speaker was Katlyn Grasso, the founder and CEO of GenHERation, a network where young women and companies connect.

Wilbraham & Monson Academy is a college preparatory middle and upper school that helps provide experience for boarding and day students. Students and teachers throughout the United States and around the world live and learn at the academy.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holyoke family fun day filled with basketball and water safety awareness
Holyoke family fun day filled with basketball and water safety awareness
Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags New England opens for Memorial Day weekend
Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags New England opens for Memorial Day weekend
Holyoke family fun day filled with basketball and water safety awareness
Holyoke family fun day filled with basketball and water safety awareness
Wilbraham and Monson Academy holds senior graduation ceremony
Wilbraham and Monson Academy holds senior graduation ceremony