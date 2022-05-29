Wilbraham and Monson Academy holds senior graduation ceremony

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Wilbraham & Monson Academy held their senior graduation ceremony Saturday.

The commencement speaker was Katlyn Grasso, the founder and CEO of GenHERation, a network where young women and companies connect.

Wilbraham & Monson Academy is a college preparatory middle and upper school that helps provide experience for boarding and day students. Students and teachers throughout the United States and around the world live and learn at the academy.

