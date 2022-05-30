Area of Chicopee and Grattan St. in Chicopee closed to traffic

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have closed down the area of Chicopee Street and Grattan Street in Chicopee to traffic.

Chicopee Police said that they were called to that intersection just after 5 p.m. Monday for a reported distburance.

“At this time Officers and Detectives are on scene investigating,” police added.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.