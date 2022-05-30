Advertisement

Area of Chicopee and Grattan St. in Chicopee closed to traffic

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have closed down the area of Chicopee Street and Grattan Street in Chicopee to traffic.

Chicopee Police said that they were called to that intersection just after 5 p.m. Monday for a reported distburance.

“At this time Officers and Detectives are on scene investigating,” police added.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

