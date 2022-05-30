Candlelight vigil held for Uvalde victims in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The city of Holyoke stood in solidarity Sunday night with the community of Uvalde Texas.

A candlelight vigil, which was postponed from Friday due to weather, was held from 7:00-8:30 p.m. The event took place at the football field at the Roberts Sports Complex at Holyoke High School.

Western Mass News stopped by where we spoke with event organizer Nick Duclose, who said being a father himself inspired him to bring the community together.

“I’m a father of three young girls all who go to school here in the city of Holyoke as well as my girlfriend Jessica whose a teacher in the city of Holyoke as well, eighth grade English, so you know it hit really close to home and I think when things don’t happen directly in your community they can often be overlooked,” Duclose explained.

Duclose said that he held this event not only to remember those lost but also to shine a light on the issue of mass shootings in the country.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.