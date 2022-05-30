Celtics fans get hyped up for Game 1 of NBA Finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Boston Celtics are on their way to the NBA Finals after beating the Miami Heat by four points Sunday night. This will be their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.

Celtics fans are excited and believe they can beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, but others think the Celtics have an uphill fight against Golden State’s dynasty.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, we won! Finally!” said Michael of Fitchburg.

“I’m absolutely shocked, but I am not surprised,” said Matthew, also of Fitchburg. “We put up a pretty good game against the Bucks. The Nets, as well. We swept them.”

That was the reaction some Boston Celtics fans have now since the Celtics are heading to the NBA Finals. The C’s have not been to the NBA Finals since 2010 when they lost to the LA Lakers in game 7. The last time they won the finals was in 2008 against the Lakers.

Now, fans are optimistic about the Celtics taking on Golden State.

“People think that the Celtics aren’t going to beat the Warriors, even though they went through KD, Kyrie, and Yanez,” Michael said.

“I think it’s going to be tough guarding Curry, and Clay Thomas and all the shooters, but I think we’ll get it done,” said Ryan Mutschler of Hanover.

Other basketball fans do not think the Celtics will pull through.

“It’s too young and they don’t have a team built around him,” Desmond Deleon of Albany, New York.

“He’s the team,” said Devante Robinson of New York. “Everything revolves around JT, but he has to be consistent.”

The Celtics will be heading to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors in game 1 of the NBA Finals.

