Longmeadow Police responds to hit and run, attempted vehicle theft on Maple Road Sunday afternoon

LONGMEAODW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Longmeadow Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls for a hit and run car accident on Maple Road Sunday afternoon.

According to Longmeadow Police, additional calls were received that described the suspect’s vehicle, a 2010 Hyundai Elantra, driving erratically on Longmeadow Street.

The unnamed suspect struck another car at the intersection of Longmeadow street and Bliss Road.

Police told Western Mass News that the suspect then got out of the car and attempted to steal another vehicle before approaching a second car that was stopped at the intersection.

According to Longmeadow Police, the suspect physically assaulted the driver and pulled him out of the driver’s seat. During the struggle, the victim’s leg became pinned inside the car and he was then dragged while hanging out of the vehicle as the suspect began speeding away.

Sergeant Lombardi of the Longmeadow Police Department arrived on the scene and attempted to stop the suspect, who then rammed into Lombardi’s cruiser.

The suspect became boxed in on Cooley Drive. The victim was then safely removed from the car, before the suspect was taken into custody at gunpoint. The investigation revealed that the suspect was recently involved in a pursuit in East Longmeadow for a crime committed in their jurisdiction. Additional charges are pending from East Longmeadow Police.

