Man arrested on multiple charges following crash in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A motor vehicle hit five motorcyclists on Route 10 in Northfield Sunday afternoon. State Police officials have confirmed several people are seriously injured with eight transported to local area hospitals.

Three medical helicopters were brought in to transport some of the victims. Northfield Police and fire officials, as well as State Police, were also at the site. The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that two people are in critical condition.

Western Mass News crews arrived around 3:00 Sunday afternoon, where officials were on the scene for several hours. Northfield Fire Chief Skip Dunnell said the crash happened in an area that’s a popular driving site for motorcyclists.

“It’s a nice area for motorcycle riding, they were doing everything they were obeying the speed limit, they were traveling as a group, they actually are from Connecticut, their destination was a small barbecue place up in Brattleboro, Vermont which is twelve miles away,” Dunnell said.

According to the DA’s office, the accident occurred around 1:00 p.m. Sunday. The unnamed driver was operating under the influence with two children in the car. He veered into the other lane where he crashed into several motorcycles. He currently faces the following charges: operating under the influence with serious bodily injury, operating with drugs, operating a motor vehicle to endanger, unlicensed operation, and two charges of child endangerment.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, this is a preliminary investigation and an investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Western Mass News will provide the latest updates as they become available.

