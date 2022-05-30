New amendment to give veterans discharged under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” benefits

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Senate has recently adopted Senator John Velis’ amendment making veterans discharged under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” eligible for state benefits.

In 1994, the U.S. adopted “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” as the official federal policy on military service by lesbian, gay, and bisexual individuals. The rule prevented service members from being openly queer without threat of discharge.

The policy was not repealed until 2011, leaving many veterans without benefits.

“For the longest time, I thought everybody, even those who were discharged, was eligible for federal as well as state,” Senator John Velis said. “That’s not the case. They just became eligible for federal benefits the lateral part of 2021 which caused me to say, ‘Hey, we should also allow them to get state benefits.’”

On Wednesday, an amendment was passed by the Massachusetts State Senate to make veterans in our state discharged under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” eligible for state benefits.

Western Mass News spoke with Senator Velis who told us what makes Massachusetts one of the best locations for retired veterans is the benefits given by the state, such as access to the soldiers’ homes in both Holyoke and Chelsea.

“If Massachusetts is gonna maintain its status of being the best place to live for a veteran, we need to act accordingly and do the right thing,” he said.

Senator Velis explained to Western Mass News why he worked so hard to get this bill passed.

“It’s absolutely morally unconscionable that it took this long for us to say, ‘Hey, you get these benefits…. Good enough to die for your country, but not good enough to get these benefits.’ So, we’re on the way to fixing that in Massachusetts,” he said.

Senator Velis went on to say that it is unknown exactly how many people this will help. He told us that 14,000 people were discharged because of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” however, that is just scratching the surface.

“It was repealed a decade ago, so we don’t know how many folks were from Massachusetts that moved, and how many that were living in other parts of the country that now live in Massachusetts, so one of the things that this bill also does is raise awareness,” he explained.

The amendment now awaits a stamp of approval from Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

