Police arrest Rhode Island man after crashing into 5 motorcycles, injuring 8

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have arrested a Rhode Island man on several charges following Sunday’s crash on Routes 5 and 10 in Northfield.

According to a spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, police arrested 32-year-old Ryan O’Farrell of Westerly, Rhode Island, after he swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed into five motorcycles, seriously injuring eight people from a Connecticut motorcycle club.

The eight victims were sent to area hospitals. Two of the injured were in critical condition and sent to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester.

There were two children, ages 11 and 12, in the same car as O’Farrell who were also taken to a local hospital, but were uninjured.

O’Farrell was arrested and charged with 7 counts of operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury; operating under the influence of drugs; 2 counts of child endangerment; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

O’Farrell was held on $250,000 bail and will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court Tuesday morning.

