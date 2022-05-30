Advertisement

Police investigating homicide on Charles Street in North Adams

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By Robin Kimble and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Berkshire District Attorney’s office is investigating a homicide on Charles Street in North Adams.

North Adams Police and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services responded to a home after receiving a 911 call at around 8 p.m. Saturday. EMS pronounced the victim dead on scene.

The cause of death is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man arrested on multiple charges following crash in Northfield
Police arrest Rhode Island man after crashing into 5 motorcycles, injuring 8
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Nathan Prudhomme
Police looking for missing 15-year-old from Maine
Generic crime scene
Springfield Police respond to fatal shooting inside Saga on Worthington Street