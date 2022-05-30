Police investigating homicide on Charles Street in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Berkshire District Attorney’s office is investigating a homicide on Charles Street in North Adams.

North Adams Police and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services responded to a home after receiving a 911 call at around 8 p.m. Saturday. EMS pronounced the victim dead on scene.

The cause of death is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.