BERWICK, Maine (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are looking for your help locating a missing teen out of Berwick, Maine.

According to Berwick Police, 15-year-old Nathan Prudhomme has been reported missing.

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact police at 207-698-1136.

