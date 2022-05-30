Hot again Tuesday with some dramatic changes by the evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A warm Memorial Day across western Mass with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 80s for most. A southwesterly breeze continues this evening and overnight, keeping temperatures warm and bringing humidity up a bit.

Tuesday begins warm and a bit humid with morning temperatures in the 60s as well as dew points. We will see a mix of clouds and sun through the morning, along with a healthy breeze out of the northwest. Farther east, a backdoor cold front will be sweeping into the coast, dramatically cooling temperatures and lowering dew points. This front will be on the way for western Mass, but likely won’t arrive until the evening, so expect a hot day with highs in the 80s to low 90s. As the boundary comes in, a spot shower or thunderstorm is possible.

Tuesday evening and night will feel more like fall as crisp, cooler air takes over. Easterly breezes will keep it cloudy and cool with temperatures falling into the 50s.

Wednesday will be a cloudy, cool day for most, if not all of New England with the backdoor front stalled over New York state. Temperatures in the 60s with a southeasterly breeze expected along with dew points near 50 (refreshing). However, our next weather maker will be an upper level disturbance and surface low moving in from the northwest. This system will bring a swath of showers and thunderstorms to western Mass with some soaking rain possible. The severe threat should remain to our west, closer to the front, but if any storms can become strong, some hail is possible.

Low pressure moves off the New England coast by Thursday morning, allowing wet weather to exit. It looks a bit muggier Thursday and seasonably warm with dry weather. Shower chances increase again Friday with a passing weak low, but severe weather is unlikely.

Our weekend is trending mostly dry and comfortable for now thanks to surface high pressure. 70s during the day with good sunshine and upper 40s to low 50s at night! Next week begins this way, then gradually trends more humid and unsettled by mid week.

