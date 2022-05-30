Travelers return home following long Memorial Day weekend

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - People are heading home Monday after the long Memorial Day weekend.

The good news is for the most part, traffic has not been too bad in our area. Western Mass News went to the Mass. Pike and saw that traffic was moving pretty smoothly.

We caught up with some travelers at the Ludlow Service Plaza on I-90 East who were heading back to Boston after spending the weekend at a lake in upstate New York. They said that so far, they have only run into a couple trouble spots.

“Coming right out of Boston was a little tough, but after that, it wasn’t too bad,” said Ricker Frederick and Matt Jiordano of Albany, New York. “On the way back, it was kind of just hopping on I-90. I don’t know why, but hopping on the on-ramp was kind of out of control.”

Officials from AAA Northeast told us last week that they were expecting 950,000 people to travel by car in the Bay State this Memorial Day weekend, but they said it was too early to know if that prediction panned out.

There was also good news for air travelers. We checked in with Bradley International Airport and they said there have been no flight delays Monday.

