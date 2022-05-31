Amherst School Committee to address gun safety in Tuesday night meeting

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Amherst School Committee will meet Tuesday night. On the agenda — a gun safety statement that caught our attention.

Western Mass News wanted to know more about what this statement is regarding.

That meeting is set to kick off virtually Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Ahead of the meeting, the committee posted a draft resolution regarding keeping the schools safe. This comes one week after the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

The draft read, in part:

“The presence of armed school resource officers has not been shown to reduce gun-related incidents or violence in schools…whereas, student and school safety is enhanced through initiatives that support school climate, including cultivating student social and emotional learning and health.”

It went on to say:

“Let it be resolved that the Amherst School Committee commits to the following: indefinitely continuing to not employ the use of school resource officers (SROS) in all of our schools; ensuring the resources are available to continue to provide for mental health supports for students.”

They also said that they will provide mental health first aid training to staff, as well as training in safety protocols like lockdowns and shelter-in-place. They also said they will work to provide resources to families and caregivers surrounding children and teen mental health and secure firearm storage.

We reached out to chair of the Amherst School Committee, Allison McDonald, to learn more about the district’s commitment to the practice of not employing school resources officers, as well as what will be discussed Tuesday evening.

She told us in part, quote:

“At its meeting tonight, the committee will consider a resolution restating this commitment along with a commitment to continue other current district practices that support our students’ academic achievement and overall safety and well-being.”

McDonald also clarified that the Amherst School Committee is only responsible for the elementary schools in town. The middle and high schools are the responsibility of the Amherst-Pelham Regional School Committee which is not involved in Tuesday night’s meeting.

