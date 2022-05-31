Atlanta Falcons safety asks for help locating Uvalde survivor seen wearing jersey

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe is calling on his social media followers to help him find a young survivor of the horrific Uvalde school shooting after the boy was seen wearing his jersey number during an interview.

In a tweet, Marlowe asked for help getting in contact with the boy’s family after he was seen on camera wearing a Falcons hat and No. 21 jersey, Marlowe’s number.

“Someone help me get in touch with this family. I would love to send some signed gear,” he tweeted.

The child, who has been identified by his first name Daniel, described to CNN in an interview how the gunman approached his classroom, recalling the moments he saw the shooter’s face.

In the interview, Daniel said he survived the shooting by first “hiding under a table next to the wall” and later climbing out of a broken window to escape, cutting his hand on some glass. His cousin, Ellie Garcia, was in a different classroom and was killed.

On May 24, the day of the shooting, Marlowe shared his shock and heartbreak on Twitter, writing, “my heart goes out to the victims, families and community of Uvalde, Texas. What world are we living in? When is this gonna stop.”

The Falcons signed Marlowe to a one-year contract in March. He spent the last season with the Detroit Lions.

