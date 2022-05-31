Advertisement

Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation in Texas

Lubbock police say the investigation into the sexual assault started Monday when they received...
Lubbock police say the investigation into the sexual assault started Monday when they received the report just before 11:30 a.m.(Gray News, file)
By KCBD Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: May. 31, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) — The body of a baby was found buried in the backyard of a home in Lubbock Tuesday morning during the investigation of an ongoing sexual assault of a minor.

Lubbock police say the investigation into the sexual assault started Monday when they received the report just before 11:30 a.m. During the investigation, officers learned the body of a baby was buried in the backyard of a home.

The police took over the investigation and began searching the backyard for human remains.

The search continued to next morning when the remains were found around 9 a.m.

During the investigation, Lubbock police obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault on a suspect in the case.

Police tried to find the suspect throughout the day Tuesday to serve the warrant.

Before police could find him, the Lubbock PD Communications Center received a call to help EMS at a home in southwest Lubbock.

Emergency personnel found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lubbock police have not release the name of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Offenders caught stealing someone else’s delivery risk up to five years in jail.
Porch pirates could face felony charges if caught in this state
MacKenzie Scott
Franklin County organization receives $500,000 donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
A plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, that makes big electric and combustion-engine...
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
Harvey Weinstein, shown in this file photo, is jailed in California, where he was extradited...
Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court
The Belton Police Athletic Association, which has sponsored the tournament for 30 years, has...
AR-15 raffle pulled from school’s DARE fundraiser following recent mass shootings