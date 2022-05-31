Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) — The body of a baby was found buried in the backyard of a home in Lubbock Tuesday morning during the investigation of an ongoing sexual assault of a minor.

Lubbock police say the investigation into the sexual assault started Monday when they received the report just before 11:30 a.m. During the investigation, officers learned the body of a baby was buried in the backyard of a home.

The police took over the investigation and began searching the backyard for human remains.

The search continued to next morning when the remains were found around 9 a.m.

During the investigation, Lubbock police obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault on a suspect in the case.

Police tried to find the suspect throughout the day Tuesday to serve the warrant.

Before police could find him, the Lubbock PD Communications Center received a call to help EMS at a home in southwest Lubbock.

Emergency personnel found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lubbock police have not release the name of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

