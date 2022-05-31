Local motorcyclists speaks out on rider safety following Northfield crash

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police said a Rhode Island man caused a serious crash with 5 motorcyclists over the weekend in western Massachusetts. This comes just a few weeks after another crash in Connecticut injured multiple Chicopee motorcycle riders.

Ryan O’Farrell was in court Tuesday for charges related to this latest crash. One local motorcycle rider said accidents like these are becoming far too common.

On Sunday, 9 people were seriously injured in the Franklin County community of Northfield after a Rhode Island man allegedly crossed the double yellow line, and crashed head-on with 5 motorcyclists.

Investigators said Ryan O’Farrell admitted to taking three prescription drugs before getting behind the wheel, all of which, prosecutors said, can make someone drowsy.

Western Mass News was there as O’Farrell appeared in court on Tuesday, facing charges for that accident.

“He faces charges of operating under the influence of narcotics, causing serious bodily injury,” said Jeremy Bucci, Chief of Trial Counsel for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

The group of motorcyclists he allegedly crashed into were a group of Connecticut firefighters. Prosecutors said there were also two children in the back of O’Farrell’s car.

Bucci requested the judge grant a dangerousness hearing, which means O’Farrell would be held in jail as he’s considered a danger to the public.

“Nothing that the judge could do here would stop him from driving, and he’s clearly dangerous when he gets behind the wheel,” Bucci said.

The judge granted Bucci’s request, and Chicopee motorcycle rider Kenneth Fish is grateful.

“He not only endangered everybody’s life on that ride, he also endangered those two children in the car,” he said.

Fish is a part of the Chicopee Moose Rider Club. Back in April, a handful of his fellow riders were seriously injured when a driver also crossed the middle lane and hit the group head on.

He added that accidents like these are becoming far too common and continue to put motorcycle riders at risk.

“We’ve read a number of them,” Fish said. “We’ve seen a number of them, and they just seem to be adding up so early in the season.”

Prosecutors did say the most recent update on the victims were that some were still in critical condition.

