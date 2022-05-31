Longmeadow Police arrest suspect for Sunday carjacking

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Longmeadow Police Department has identified the suspect they say is responsible for a carjacking that occurred on Sunday.

Police said that the suspect is 31-year-old Lee Gray of Hartford.

Gray is facing 16 different charges, including kidnapping, carjacking, assault and battery, larceny of a motor vehicle, speeding, and failure to stop for police.

