Longmeadow Police arrest suspect for Sunday carjacking

Lee Gray Mugshot
Lee Gray Mugshot(Longmeadow Police Department)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Longmeadow Police Department has identified the suspect they say is responsible for a carjacking that occurred on Sunday.

Police said that the suspect is 31-year-old Lee Gray of Hartford.

Gray is facing 16 different charges, including kidnapping, carjacking, assault and battery, larceny of a motor vehicle, speeding, and failure to stop for police.

