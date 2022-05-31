Advertisement

Mexico totally bans sales of e-cigarettes

FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that...
FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students in such places as restrooms or hallways at the school in Massachusetts.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: May. 31, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed a decree Tuesday outlawing the sale of e-cigarettes, continuing the government’s anti-vaping policy.

Mexico had already prohibited imports of the devices since at least October. And even before that, consumer protection and other laws had been used to discourage sales.

Despite Tuesday’s decree, many Mexicans import or buy vaping cartridges or fluid under the table or online domestically.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López Gatell lashed out at industry claims that vaping is safer than smoking, calling it “a big lie.”

The government’s own figures estimate that at least 5 million Mexicans have tried vaping at least once.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Offenders caught stealing someone else’s delivery risk up to five years in jail.
Porch pirates could face felony charges if caught in this state
MacKenzie Scott
Franklin County organization receives $500,000 donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
A plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, that makes big electric and combustion-engine...
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
Harvey Weinstein, shown in this file photo, is jailed in California, where he was extradited...
Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court
The Belton Police Athletic Association, which has sponsored the tournament for 30 years, has...
AR-15 raffle pulled from school’s DARE fundraiser following recent mass shootings