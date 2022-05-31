New season to usher in new wave of allergens

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With many people outdoors this past weekend, you may have noticed an uptick in allergy symptoms. As summer arrives in western Massachusetts, so does a new season of allergens.

“We’re starting to transition from the tree allergies over to the grass allergies and that’s starting to mix in now,” said Western Mass News First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown.

Dr. Jonathan Bayuk, president of Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England, added, “When you see transitions like that, you will see an uptick, especially in windy and asthma attacks.”

Recently, we’ve seen an uptick of a white, fluffy substance in the air. However, it’s not a direct cause of allergies.

“The white you see in the air is not actually pollen. That’s actually seeds that come from the poplar tree,” Brown explained.

Bayuk told Western Mass News that those seeds serve as a host for actual pollen.

“They pick up grass pollen, which is very small granules of pollen and they make like little grass bombs. When they hit you in the nose or the eyes, it can really be a problem,” Bayuk noted.

Brown said recent weather conditions have not helped either.

“If it’s a little bit dryer, we have a little bit more wind. It’s going to be a little bit more prevalent. I think for the most part, that’s been the case, at least before this last week when we were running dry,” Brown said.

However, with the chance of rain and storms Tuesday evening, Bayuk said some temporary relief could be on the way.

“A really good soaking rain with large drops will pull the pollen out of the atmosphere and bring it to the ground,” Bayuk said.

