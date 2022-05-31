Officials highlight energy efficiency upgrades to Springfield schools

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick, and city officials joined representatives from Eversource Tuesday morning to highlight energy efficiency upgrades to kitchens at Springfield’s public schools.

Eversource teamed up with Springfield Public Schools to make energy efficiency upgrades to kitchens at close to 30 elementary, middle, and high schools across the district.

“We went down to 732 Chestnut Street, the old Lincoln School. It did not have a kitchen in it. We were able to build a kitchen in an existing kindergarten classroom and now, those students have high quality food, good nutrition, and it’s all self-contained in that building,” said Al Fratini with Singer Kitchen Equipment.

These improvements will make it easier and more affordable for the city of Springfield to serve thousands of meals a day to students across the city.

