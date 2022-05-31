Police identify victim of Charles Street homicide in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Berkshire District Attorney’s office has identified the victim of a homicide on Charles Street that took place Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Berkshire DA’s office identified the victim as 38-year-old Jillian (Tatro) Rosado of Cheshire. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also confirmed her identity.

Police and Northern Berkshire Medical Services responded to a residence on Charles Street Sunday at 7:54 p.m.

EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

Berkshire DA Andrea Harrington is investigating alongside the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services, and forensic scientists from the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab.

The State Police investigation is ongoing. They ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire DA’s office at 413-499-1112 or the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4945.

