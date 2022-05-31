Police investigating deadly shooting in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a shooting in Chicopee Monday evening.

Police were initially called to the area of Grattan and Chicopee Streets just after 5 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

When our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene we spotted several Chicopee police cruisers, a Chicopee fire truck and Massachusetts State Police investigators.

We also spoke with witnesses who say they heard four shots fired.

The area of Grattan and Chicopee Street was closed off for several hours but reopened to traffic around 10:30 p.m.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

No word on a suspect.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.