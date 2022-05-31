Advertisement

Police investigating deadly shooting in Chicopee

Authorities were seen in the area of Grattan and Chicopee Streets in Chicopee for approximately five hours on Monday.
By Jenna Reyes
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a shooting in Chicopee Monday evening.

Police were initially called to the area of Grattan and Chicopee Streets just after 5 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

When our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene we spotted several Chicopee police cruisers, a Chicopee fire truck and Massachusetts State Police investigators.

We also spoke with witnesses who say they heard four shots fired.

The area of Grattan and Chicopee Street was closed off for several hours but reopened to traffic around 10:30 p.m.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

No word on a suspect.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hot and humid with a late-day storm and a big cool down
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
People are heading home Monday after the long Memorial Day weekend.
Travelers return home following long Memorial Day weekend
The policy was not repealed until 2011, leaving many veterans without benefits.
New amendment to give veterans discharged under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” benefits
Local and state dignitaries placed a wreath near the flagpole, as military honors were conducted.
Communities honor the fallen this Memorial Day