Police investigating social media threat against South Hadley school

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A possible threat made on social media has led to an increased police presence at every school in South Hadley on Tuesday.

The Michael E. Smith Middle School is the school where the social media threat was targeted. Western Mass News obtained a copy of an email sent out to parents by the middle school principal, David Gallagher, this morning regarding the situation. It read, in part:

“It has just come to my attention that a message was posted on Snapchat yesterday that referenced possible violence at MESMS today. In light of the recent events in Texas, we are approaching this situation with the utmost seriousness.”

We also reached out to South Hadley Police Chief Jennifer Gunderson, who confirmed that they are aware of the possible threat and have officers present at every school as a safety precaution, specifically the middle school, and also the high school, Mosier Elementary, and Plains Elementary.

Gunderson is recommending that parents do not pick up their kids as she said all students and staff are safe at this time.

Police officials add that the investigation remains ongoing. There’s no word yet on the identity of the individual who posted the possible threat.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

