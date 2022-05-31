South Hadley school officials respond to social media threat

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have been released after a potential threat posted to social media led to a heavy police presence at South Hadley schools Tuesday.

School officials said they are confident there was no specific threat directed at the middle school, however, the increased police presence across the school district had the community on edge Tuesday.

The day began with an email sent out by the middle school principal David Gallagher shortly before 9 a.m. which stated that there was a message posted to Snapchat referencing potential violence at Michael E. Smith Middle School.

It went on to say that in light of the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, the school would be approaching the situation with the utmost seriousness. That involved police officers stationed at every school in the district, including one state trooper at the middle school.

Then, in an email obtained by Western Mass News Tuesday afternoon, Gallagher provided an update, saying they are confident there was no specific threat directed at the middle school. He then thanked the students and parents who alerted school officials.

Acting Superintendent Mark McLaughlin also shared the following statement in an email sent to Western Mass News:

“The investigation is ongoing. The South Hadley Police Department is conferring with the District Attorney’s office concerning the possibility of any applicable criminal charges in the matter. With regard to school-based consequences for the threat posted on social media, these are being handled according to established protocols at the building level.”

We talked to several parents who did not want to comment on camera, some of them calling the situation terrifying.

