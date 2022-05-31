The Springfield Climate Justice Coalition holds press conference to oppose Eversource pipeline expansion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Climate Justice Coalition has a press conference at 1p.m. today on the steps of Springfield City Hall to oppose the Eversource expansion pipeline.

The Climate Justice Coalition is concerned that Eversource Gas is moving forward with a pipeline project that flies in the face of the clean, sustainable future our state aims to build, despite opposition from Springfield and Longmeadow communities

The proposed gas pipeline would start in Longmeadow, travel under public roads in Longmeadow, through Forest Park and environmental justice communities in Springfield and would end in downtown Springfield at the Bliss Street Regulator Station.

