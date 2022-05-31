Springfield Police: man led officers on pursuit with gun, young child in car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a loaded firearm and arrested a Springfield man on Friday.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that detectives received information that 21-year-old Jesus Oquendo, who was out on bail on a firearms charge from November 2021, was in possession of a firearm and officers attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop, but Oquendo fled and drove the wrong direction on Queen Street, when he crashed into another moving vehicle.

A three-year-old was in the back seat of the car.

Investigators recovered a firearm loaded with nine rounds of ammunition.

Oquendo has been charged with carrying a firearm without a license, improper storage of a firearm, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and reckless endangerment of a child

