Springfield remembering local rapper killed in nightclub shooting Sunday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The victim of the Springfield nightclub shooting on Sunday has been identified by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is now calling for an entertainment and licensing hearing for Saga Lounge.

The Hampden District Attorney’s office said the victim was 30-year-old David Carrasquillo, also known for his rap music produced under the name Bossdawn.

A photo of Carrasquillo is taped on the door of Saga Night Club on Worthington Street in Springfield. He was found shot to death in a bathroom Sunday night. To honor his memory, candles have been placed around the door. Another photo was put on a wooden board with messages of how much David meant to people.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno reacted to the fatal shooting in his city.

“There’s been a loss of life here,” Mayor Sarno said. “I don’t want to see this happen anywhere, any place, in the city of Springfield.”

The mayor has ordered an entertainment and liquor license hearing for Saga Night Club. He also told Western Mass News that the owner of the club relinquished his licenses Tuesday.

“You run your business the right way, I’m more than happy to have it in the city of Springfield,” Mayor Sarno said. “For establishments that do not run correctly, as I’ve done in the past, we look to sanction them or shut them down.”

We asked him how long the nightclub could be shut down for.

“The nightclub is going to be shut down,” Mayor Sarno told us. “It could be longer than temporarily.”

However, there is more that the mayor wants to know.

“My question here is the security, producers, and protocols,” he said. “How is a weapon in that establishment, and what had occurred there?”

Springfield City Councilor Victor Davila is chair of the public safety committee. He told Western Mass News there has to be a closer look at security as a whole.

“We need to figure out security for all of our establishments in the city,” Councilor Davila said. “I know there has been some issues in the past with shootings at clubs. That’s an issue. We need to take a comprehensive look as to how security is handled.”

Family members came here to see the photo, candles, and messages for David. Off camera, they told us that he was a person who was going somewhere with his rapping career.

