Town by Town: May 31

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield and Eversource highlighted energy efficient upgrades for the school district.

That is just one of the stories we’re following as Western Mass News goes town by town.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Superintendent Daniel Warwick were joined by Eversource officials Tuesday at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School.

The group showcased energy upgrades that have been made to kitchens within the district, making it easier and more affordable for the city to serve 40,000 meals a day to students.

In Wilbraham, a groundbreaking and ribbon cutting was held on Burt Lane for a new brewery which is set to arrive in October.

Beers made by Scantic River Brewing can be found all across western Massachusetts in liquor stores, restaurants, and bars, and now, the business will have a tap room.

Owner David Avery of Hampden told Western Mass News that he has been looking forward to having a tap room for a long time, and now it is finally coming together.

Town by town takes us to Greenfield where the second phase of reconstruction on West Street began Tuesday.

The project, which totals more than $778,000, includes the replacement of a 104-year-old water main, upgrades to the sewer and drainage systems, as well as repaving of the street between Conway And Elm Streets.

Nearly three-quarters of the money for the project is coming from a grant program.

The project is scheduled to be completed by December.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.