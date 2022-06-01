Warmer, muggier afternoon, beautiful weekend on the way

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s bright, warmer and a bit more humid than yesterday. It’s feeling more like June out there this afternoon.

Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70′s to near 80, along with dew points in the lower 60′s. Expect more clouds than sun and thicker clouds this evening. Shower chances increase by the evening and tonight into tomorrow morning will feature a few showers and a downpour or two. Most of the time it will not be raining, however. Lows fall to near 60.

It will be a damp start tomorrow morning, but some partial clearing is likely in the afternoon as the low moves farther east. A cold front swings through later tomorrow afternoon with an isolated shower, followed by a shot of refreshing air for the weekend. Overall tomorrow is looking nice with highs in the 70′s along wit falling dew points in the evening.

Building high pressure supply us with a beautiful weekend with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Saturday will be breezy, with westerly wind gusts to 20-30mph at times. Temperatures will top off in the 70′s with a nice dry air mass in place. A dry cold front comes through Saturday evening, bringing a shot of drier, cooler air. Temps may fall to near 40 by Sunday morning and Sunday will be another beauty with sunshine along with highs in the low to middle 70′s.

Pleasant weather continues through Monday with some high clouds around along with seasonable temperatures. The remainder of the week trends a bit more unsettled with a few systems coming through. The first should bring showers or a few storms at some point Tuesday then perhaps another round on Thursday.

