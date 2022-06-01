Crews working to repair Agawam water main break

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Early Childhood Center has canceled their afternoon classes Wednesday due to a water main break.

Perry Lane in Agawam is currently closed to through traffic because of this break, which has caused a sinkhole.

According to the Early Childhood Center, they have to close because they have no running water.

Right now, Agawam DPW crews are on-scene making repairs.

