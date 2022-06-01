Advertisement

East Longmeadow Town Council votes to appoint new town manager

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Longmeadow Town Council voted on Tuesday night to appoint the new town manager.

According to Town Council President Michael Kane, council members unanimously voted to appoint Ronald San Angelo to the position of town manager.

San Angelo will become the town’s newest manager pending his acceptance of the role and contract negotiations.

