Man accused of gas tampering last fall allegedly strikes again in Milford

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Last fall, a man was accused of pouring water into women’s gas tanks here in western Massachusetts. Now, he has allegedly struck again in the eastern part of the state while out on bail.

Alexander Yee was arrested in Milford, Massachusetts, while he was out on bail for multiple crimes he allegedly committed here in the western part of the state.

On Wednesday, Alexander Yee, of Winchendon, was arraigned in front of a judge. He was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200 dollars. These charges came as investigators said Yee flattened a tire on a woman’s car and poured a liquid substance into her gas tank in a Target parking lot in Milford, Massachusetts on May 21st.

This story sounded all too familiar for the Chief of the Southampton Police Department, Ian Illingsworth.

“Disturbing,” Chief Illingsworth told us. “I find it very disturbing and alarming.”

Yee is currently out on bail for multiple crimes he allegedly committed in Hampshire County and other surrounding areas, all with a similar method of operation, according to investigators.

“There was a witness who saw an individual, who was later identified as Mr. Yee, putting a substance into a truck of a young woman who was in the parking lot, and the two Eastern Hampshire District Court cases involved vehicles that were parked in shopping plazas,” Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Erin Aiello explained.

Prosecutors told us Yee allegedly committing this crime is a direct violation of his bail conditions.

“That was our attempt to keep the community safe and he was able to do it again, and that’s why he was given that opportunity,” Assistant DA Aiello said. “He was unable to comply with the court orders.”

Chief Illingsworth said during the investigation, in their interviews with Yee, he admitted why he felt the need to damage women’s cars.

“He indicated that he had, what he called, a cranking fetish, where the sound of the vehicle not starting was a fetish to him,” Chief Illingsworth.

Yee’s bail was revoked Wednesday by a judge out of Worcester County and the charges here in western Massachusetts were cited during the arraignment.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.