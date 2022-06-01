Man sentenced to 9 years in state prison for assaulting 91-year-old man

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting and robbing a 91-year-old man in East Longmeadow has been sentenced to 9 years in prison.

Authorities said 49-year-old Victor Viera-Tirado pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including assault and battery on a person over 60.

After 9 years in a state prison, Viera-Tirado will be placed on probation for two years.

The Hampden District Attorney’s office said this is the third time he’s been convicted of unarmed robbery of a person over 60 years old.

