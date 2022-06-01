Advertisement

Man sentenced to 9 years in state prison for assaulting 91-year-old man

Victor Viera-Tirado Mugshot
Victor Viera-Tirado Mugshot(Hampden District Attorney’s Office)
By Hugh Zeitlin and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting and robbing a 91-year-old man in East Longmeadow has been sentenced to 9 years in prison.

Authorities said 49-year-old Victor Viera-Tirado pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including assault and battery on a person over 60.

After 9 years in a state prison, Viera-Tirado will be placed on probation for two years.

The Hampden District Attorney’s office said this is the third time he’s been convicted of unarmed robbery of a person over 60 years old.

