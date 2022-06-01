Advertisement

Man sentenced on drug trafficking, assault and battery charges

A man has been sentenced for trafficking cocaine and assaulting a police officer in Ware.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been sentenced for trafficking cocaine and assaulting a police officer in Ware.

Police said Derek Tweedie pleaded guilty on May 19.

He was sentenced to a minimum of four years, but not more than five years, in state prison for the drug charge.

He was also sentenced to an additional 335 days on a charge of assault and battery on a police officer.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Magic show with Scotty Swan opens its curtains in Easthampton
Magic show with Scotty Swan opens its curtains in Easthampton
Dozens gather in Easthampton to protest mayor’s proposed education budget
Dozens gather in Easthampton to protest mayor’s proposed education budget
Magic show with Scotty Swan opens its curtains in Easthampton
Magic show with Scotty Swan opens its curtains in Easthampton
Dozens gather in Easthampton to protest proposed education budget
Dozens gather in Easthampton to protest proposed education budget
Congamond Lake treatment scheduled
Congamond Lake treatment scheduled