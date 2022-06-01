Man sentenced on drug trafficking, assault and battery charges

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been sentenced for trafficking cocaine and assaulting a police officer in Ware.

Police said Derek Tweedie pleaded guilty on May 19.

He was sentenced to a minimum of four years, but not more than five years, in state prison for the drug charge.

He was also sentenced to an additional 335 days on a charge of assault and battery on a police officer.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.