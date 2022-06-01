Advertisement

New brewery set to open this fall in Wilbraham

Beers made by Scantic River Brewing can be found all across western Massachusetts, and now, the business will have a tap room.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Rich Crane
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, a groundbreaking and ribbon cutting was held on Burt Lane in Wilbraham for a new brewery which is set to arrive sometime around October.

The brewery will also partner with Pufami, an Italian restaurant in Wilbraham.

When it is completed, the spot will have outdoor seating for both the brewery and Pufami’s.

Scantic River Brewing offers a variety of IPA’s, porters, hard seltzers, and much more.

Scantic River Brewing is owned by David Avery of Hampden, and Pufami’s is owned by Mark Pufami.

