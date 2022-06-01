Officials identify victim of deadly Chicopee shooting

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting in Chicopee earlier this week.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that Chicopee Police were called to a report of shots fired on the 1200 block of Grattan Street shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 23-year-old Luis Lebron Alvelo of Chicopee, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation by Chicopee Police and the D.A.’s murder unit.

