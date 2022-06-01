Part of King Street in Northampton closed after vehicle strikes pedestrian

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have closed part of a busy Northampton street after a motor vehicle collided with a pedestrian.

Northampton Police said that King Street is closed between Main Street and Trumbull Road to all traffic.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is not immediately known.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and are being asked to avoid the area.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

