PFAS exposure testing to be conducted in Hampden County

By Mary Wilson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Health agencies will be conducting PFAS exposure assessments in Hampden County next week.

The CDC and the Agency of Toxic Substances and Disease Registry will collect dust samples inside homes in communities near military bases known to have PFAS contamination, including the Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.

PFAS was detected in Westfield’s water supply back in 2013, but after remediation, the water now meets Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MASSDEP) and EPA guidelines.

2019 testing showed some Westfield residents had elevated PFAS levels in their blood.

The new assessment next Tuesday, June 7th through the 16th will focus on air, soil, and dust samples.

