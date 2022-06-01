Advertisement

Police seeking public’s help with two recent hit-and-run incidents in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for the public’s help as they investigate two recent hit-and-run incidents in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 500 block of Main Street around 2:40 a.m. Saturday after a pedestrian, an adult male, was struck by two vehicles and suffered serious injuries.

They are looking for information related to the first vehicle, which is believed to be a white sedan, or the driver of the first vehicle that hit the man and drove off. Police have been able to identify the second driver.

In addition, they are looking for the operator of a motorcycle or dirt bike that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a juvenile pedestrian around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, May 20.

Anyone with information related to either or both cases is urged to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6330 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and type SOLVE and your tip.

