Pride flag raising event held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday was the start of Pride Month and this morning, the city of Springfield hosted a Pride flag raising event downtown.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials were joined by Springfield Pride and the Springfield LGBTQ+ community for a ceremony at city hall.

Organizers said it’s important that everyone get the same level of respect despite their color, background, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

“I call upon all Springfield citizens to work together to promote equal rights regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. These issues not only effect the LGBTQ community, but our entire city, state, and nation. As a longtime member of the Mayors Against LGBTQ Discrimination, I am proud to stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ community to remind all that each of us deserves the same level of equality and respect,” Sarno explained.

The pride celebrations will continue into the weekend. On Saturday morning, the first-ever Springfield Pride Parade will kick-off from the campus of Springfield Technical Community College before ending at Court Square.

