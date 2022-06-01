Sponsor, chair named for 2022 Bright Nights Ball

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 2022 Bright Nights Ball chairman and sponsor have been announced.

Northeast regional director for American Medical Response, Patrick Pickering, has been selected as the gala’s chair and AMR has been selected as the sponsor.

The theme this year is “Love.”

The Bright Nights Ball will be held on November 12 at MGM Springfield.

In addition to a gourmet dinner, guests will have the opportunity to bid on live and silent auctions, purchase 50/50 raffle tickets, and enjoy live music.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.