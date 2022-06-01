Springfield Police respond to shooting on Ventura Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police responded to Ventura Street Tuesday night following a ShotSpotter activation.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, police responded around 8:20 p.m. and located a male gunshot victim in the area.

The victim was brought to Baystate Medical Center. Doctors said that he is in stable condition.

The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating.

