Springfield sees decline in COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - COVID-19 cases in Springfield are on a steep decline. Looking at the numbers, we see cases are down by more than 300.

In mid-May, the city saw nearly 800 cases. Now, for the most recent week, it is just under 500 cases reported.

“That is a significant drop, and it is due to the vigilance of our residents,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.

In mid-March, there were 48 cases, the lowest after the January surge. Then, cases steadily increased, reaching 250 in mid-April. By the week of May 15th, there were 797 cases, the highest number in Springfield this spring. However, last week, that number dropped to 478, which was a decrease of 319.

Caulton-Harris said their indoor mask advisory and other precautions are still in place.

“We are still encouraging individuals who are going to proms and graduations to make sure that they are wearing face coverings if they are in a compromised position,” she told us.

However, Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News that she still has concerns.

“I am very concerned about a rise in cases, and I think that could be potentially because of Memorial Day and the gatherings that we had,” she said.

For Emmanuel Reyes who works in Springfield, the recent drop in cases is a good sign.

“That makes me really happy because we’ve been putting so much effort into getting COVID down,” he said.

Reyes told us that he works for the United Way and that they held a vaccine clinic where 10 to 15 people came in just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday. They had gift card incentives for those who got their shots.

“I think they do work because we give them gift cards, and when you give people gift cards, they feel like you’re paying them to come and get the vaccine,” Reyes said.

Caulton-Harris added that cases going down is good news, but it is not time to relax. She said we all have to learn to live with COVID among us.

