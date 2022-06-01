Town by Town: June 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was the return of “Turtle-Palooza” Wednesday in Agawam.

That is just one of the stories we are following as Western Mass News goes town by town.

Eversource crews were out near Moylan Lane in Agawam Wednesday, working to protect the eastern box turtle.

Eversource’s turtle protection program, dubbed “Turtle-Palooza,” is designed to train their workers in finding and protecting the animals.

Along with learning about the turtles, crews received help from a specially-trained turtle-sniffing dog.

In Springfield, the Spirit of Springfield announced the sponsor and chair of this year’s City of Bright Night’s Ball.

Officials announced that Patrick Pickering, the Northeast Regional Director for American Medical Response, will serve as this year’s chair.

AMR will also serve as the event’s sponsor.

The City of Bright Night’s Ball will be held on Saturday, November 12th at MGM Springfield.

Town by town takes us to Longmeadow where JGS Lifecare announced the addition of Northeast Rehab Associates.

For the past 25 years, Northeast Rehab has been in western Massachusetts, focusing on sub-acute rehab services.

JGS Lifecare is a not-for-profit healthcare system serving seniors and their families in western Massachusetts for more than a century.

