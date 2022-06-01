Towns increasing security at schools following a rise in social media threats

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local towns are increasing their police presence at schools following a recent rise in threats with the most recent being Tuesday in South Hadley. This comes in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Texas last week.

A potential threat was posted to social media, leading to a heavy police presence at all South Hadley schools Tuesday. Officials eventually determined no specific threat was directed at any school in the direct.

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, middle school principal David Gallagher sent out an email to families, saying there was a message posted to Snapchat referencing potential violence at Michael E. Smith Middle School.

The email went on to say that in light of the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, the school would be approaching the situation with the utmost seriousness. South Hadley Police Chief Jennifer Gunderson told us there were extra police officers present at every school in the district on Tuesday.

Later in the day, Principal Gallagher sent out another email, saying in part, quote:

“After numerous conversations with students and parents, and in close consultation with the SHPD, we now feel confident that there was no specific threat directed at MESMS. The language that was used could be described as threatening or alarming and which can certainly cause worry. This is serious in and of itself and is currently being investigated by the SHPD and the District Attorney’s office.”

This comes less than a week after a similar incident in West Springfield. On Thursday night, a threat circulated on Snapchat alluding to a possible school shooting at the middle school.

West Springfield increased police patrols at schools on Friday. The threat was determined not to be credible with police saying it was a fictitious account created just to create fear in light of the recent events in Texas.

We wanted to know if these events have caused any other local districts to up police presence at their schools. Wilbraham Police Sergeant Jeff Rudinski told us they have had a presence at their middle schools, stationing cruisers out of caution.

Meantime, in Amherst, the school committee met Tuesday night and discussed their commitment to the practice of not employing school resources officers. They said in part that, quote:

“The presence of armed school resource officers has not been shown to reduce gun-related incidents or violence in schools but can cause students to feel less safe, and can lead to more suspensions and expulsions.”

Michael E. Smith Middle School Principal David Gallagher also urged parents and caregivers to talk with their students about their interactions on social media, saying words and images can be perceived in the wrong way.

