UMass Athletics mourns death of men’s lacrosse student-athlete

UMass men's lacrosse player Aidan Kaminska died on May 30, 2022.
UMass men's lacrosse player Aidan Kaminska died on May 30, 2022.(UMass Athletics)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The UMass men’s lacrosse team is mourning the death of one of their student-athletes.

The department said that 19-year-old Aidan Kaminska of Port Jefferson, NY, a communications major, died on Monday.

Kaminska was a sophomore midfielder for the Minutemen and was a member of the 2022 CAA All-Rookie Team and the 2022 CAA All-Tournament Team. In six games, he scored scored nine goals, including three in the team’s CAA tournament semifinal match against Towson.

“The Massachusetts athletics department extends condolences to Aidan’s family, friends, teammates and coaches. University resources are available for members of the UMass community to utilize during this challenging time,” UMass Athletics said in a statement.

Funeral services will be held this weekend in New York.

